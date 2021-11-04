It’s been 12 seasons since the Brunswick soccer teams stormed into the Class A state games together.

That streak emphatically ended Wednesday, when the Dragons turned aside their respective opponents in the Class A North championship games.

The boys sank Camden Hills 2-1, while the girls stunned top-seeded Bangor, 2-1 in overtime.

“Resilience, that’s our middle name,” said Brunswick boys head coach Mark Roma after the victory Wednesday. “We talk about it all the time.”

Now, the Dragons will look to sweep states, but they face formidable foes Saturday.

Brunswick (15-2-0) will face Windham (18-0-0) in the Class A girls state final Saturday at 10 a.m. at Massabesic High School in Waterboro. In the boys state game, Brunswick (14-3-1) will face Marshwood (15-2-1) at 12:30 p.m.

The Brunswick boys — seeded fifth in Class A North — pulled off a series of upsets to reach the state game. First, they ousted No. 4 Bangor 4-0 before they surprised No. 1 Lewiston 3-2 in the regional semifinals. Then, in the regional final, it ended the No. 2 Windjammers’ season.

The Dragons feature a tough defensive unit, led by Brady LaForge in goal with Tommy Labbe, AJ Wolverton and Adam Porter in front of him.

“They’ve been awesome all season,” said Roma. “They fight for everything and keep us out of danger.”

Marshwood, however, has scored 12 goals in four Class A South playoff games.

On the girls side, the Dragons will once again face an undefeated team in Windham. Brunswick eliminated previously undefeated Bangor in the A North final.

“We want to attack at all times, that’s the mindset needed when facing good teams,” said Brunswick girls head coach Martyn Davison.

While the offense has delivered for the Dragons this fall, the defense has come up big as well.

Led by first-year goalie Sophia Morin, who stopped a big penalty kick on Wednesday, the Dragons have found the right combination of players in front of her at the perfect time. With Riley McAllaster leading the charge and Morgan Foster and Ella Gustafson flanking her to each side, the Dragons have been a tough team to score upon this postseason, allowing just two goals through three playoff games.

