The Edgecomb Community Church Thrift Store will be holding biweekly sales of Christmas clothing and décor along with bake sales and raffles.

Each Tuesday and Saturday, from Nov. 20 to Dec. 11, freshly homemade baked items will be for sale at the Thrift Store. A grab bag table of wrapped Christmas items will also be available for a minimum $3 donation to the Boothbay Harbor Fuel Assistance Fund. A Christmas Basket will be raffled off at $1 per ticket, and a reversible homemade quilt will be raffled for $3 per ticket to raise funds for the church’s local mission outreach endeavors.

Homemade crafts will be featured as well during these same weeks. Such items as children’s sweaters, hats, mittens, scarves and Christmas ornaments, all made by the church’s Busy Hands Committee, will delight shoppers, and help complete their holiday gift giving. The last day of these sales is Dec. 11 when the Thrift Store will then be closing for the winter months.

The church’s yearly Thanksgiving pie sale will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 23, from 9 a.m. to noon at the church as part of this holiday fundraising. Freshly baked apple, blueberry, rhubarb, pecan, pumpkin, and other assorted pies will fill the room for guests to purchase at $6 to $17 depending on the size. Delivery is available and pies can be pre-ordered by calling church coordinator and pie sale organizer Marjorie DiVece at (207) 882-6338 by Sunday, Nov. 21.

Come visit the Edgecomb Community Church Thrift Store any Tuesday or Saturday and especially Tuesday, Nov. 23, to do some of that holiday shopping. The church is located at 15 Cross Point Road in Edgecomb. All proceeds will be helping your neighbors in need.

