Maine’s Health and Environmental Testing Laboratory confirmed that a fox from Lisbon has tested positive for rabies.

It was not immediately clear why the fox was tested, how or why it died, or if it came into contact with any people or pets. It was also unknown as to where in Lisbon the animal was found.

Androscoggin County had seven positive rabies cases last year, according to the Maine Health and Environmental Testing Laboratory data.

While Lisbon, Lisbon Falls, Auburn and Greene reported one rabies positive case each, Lewiston reported three cases last year.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention suggests never touching an animal that is wild or unknown to people.

Rabies is a disease that affects the brain and spinal cord and is caused by a virus. It is almost always fatal. Rabies in people is rare in the United States. Rabies in animals, mainly wild animals, is common in Maine.

It can take two weeks to 6 months for a domestic cat or dog to show signs of rabies after being infected. It is not known how long after infection a wild animal will get sick, according to Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

To report wild animal exposures: Call the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife dispatch center nearest you: Augusta: 1-800-452-4664 Bangor: 1-800-432-7381 Houlton: 1-800-924-2261

