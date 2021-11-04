The Mid Coast Hospital Auxiliary Holiday Bazaar and Wreath Sale is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 2, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. outside of the Mid Coast Hospital Medical Office Building, 121Medical Center Drive, in Brunswick. To comply with COVID-19 safety measures, this year’s event will be held outside with COVID-19 safety measures in place including mandatory masking and social distancing.

All proceeds from the event benefit essential hospital projects and health career scholarships.

This year, hand-crafted wreaths and basket arrangements will be available, and orders are accepted in advance of the event. Eighteen-inch wreaths decorated with forest cones and a red bow are $48, wreaths with coastal shells and a red bow are $48, a wreath with a combination of cones and seashells with a red bow are $65, a plain wreath with a red bow is $26, and a plan wreath with no bow is $22. The holiday arrangements come in three sizes, small, medium and large and cost $15, $25, and $35, respectively.

In addition to the holiday decorations, the Auxiliary will be selling the new Auxiliary Cookbook, featuring more than 175 favorite recipes of Auxiliary members, Mid Coast–Parkview Health employees and volunteers. The cookbook will be sold for $20 and helps raise funds to support Mid Coast Hospital projects.

Advance orders may be made by calling (207) 373-2122 or online at midcoasthealth.com/auxiliary/holiday-wreath-orders. Advance orders will be accepted until November 21, and will be available for pick-up at the Holiday Bazaar on Dec. 2.

The Auxiliary is a group of individuals who support the mission of the Mid Coast Hospital to care for the community through a variety of fundraising events held throughout the year. Since its founding in 2001, it has contributed more than $1.5 million towards hospital projects and scholarships for those pursuing healthcare careers. Learn more at midcoasthealth.com/auxiliary.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: