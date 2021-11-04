ALFRED – Linda L. Grames, of Alfred, passed peacefully with her family by her side on Oct. 31, 2021.Linda was born in Sanford on Feb. 13, 1948, the daughter of Owen W. and Effie M (Johnston) Gilpatrick. She was a graduate of Sanford High School. She married Earle S. (Steve) Grames Jr. in 1966 and they welcomed into their hearts and home their son Earle (Stephen) Grames III.Linda worked as an Executive Officer for the United States Department of Agriculture in Concord, N.H. She was often the earliest to arrive at the office and well-liked by her co-workers.She and her husband Steve were members of the Pleasant Street Free Baptist Church in Springvale.Linda was a longtime member and Chief of Alfred Rescue and mentored many members along the way. She will be dearly missed by her son, Stephen, two granddaughters, Abagail and Hannah and many in her beloved town of Alfred.A Celebration of Linda’s life will be Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at 11:30 p.m. at the Pleasant Street Free Baptist Church, in Springvale. You may visit with the family beginning at 11 a.m. at the church.To leave a message of condolence and to read a complete obituary, please visit http://www.autumngreenfuneralhome.comThe Autumn Green Funeral Home is respectfully handling arrangements.

