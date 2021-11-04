FALMOUTH – Robert Kent Zirkle was born on Oct. 25, 1946, in Stillwater, Oklahoma, to Raymond Herschel and Nila June Waggoner Zirkle. He passed away surrounded by his loving family on Oct. 29, 2021. Kent grew up in Kokomo, Indiana, with childhood friends and was on the swim team. He graduated from Kokomo High School in 1964. He majored in Business Administration at Oklahoma City University, graduating in 1968.Captain Robert Kent Zirkle served in the Army in Vietnam with the 5th Battalion, 16th Artillery, 4th Infantry Division as a Forward Observer and received the Bronze Star.He later attended the University of Oklahoma College of Law, graduating with a Juris Doctor in 1973. As an attorney for 35 years, he focused on real estate, oil and gas, and estate planning in Tulsa, Okla.He married Dorothy (Dotsy) Orthwein on Nov. 29, 1980. Together they raised five children in Tulsa.He was predeceased by his son, Matthew, in 2016.He is survived by his beloved wife, Dotsy, and his children, Dorothy Zirkle and her husband, Jordan Leyton-Mange, of Falmouth, Julia Zirkle and Felix Vega of Lakeland, Fla., Peter and Claire Zirkle of Denver, Colo., and Andrew and Emily Zirkle of Tulsa, Okla. Grandchildren include Adelaide and Elodie Mange and Amelia Zirkle. His fourth granddaughter is expected in February, 2022He loved spending time with his family, swimming, golfing, and long distance running. He was a parishioner at Christ the King and St. Mary’s churches. He enjoyed serving as a Eucharistic Minister in hospitals.Kent will be long remembered for his selfless dedication to his family and friends. Known for his quick wit, sense of humor, and direct, yet supportive nature, his kind and caring ways made a positive difference in the world. His quiet faith was evident in the ways he touched the lives of all those around him.The family will be eternally grateful for caregivers, Jen Mains and Juliette Sylvester.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021 at 1 p.m., at Holy Martyrs Church in Falmouth, Maine with burial services in Tulsa, Okla., at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State Street, Portland. To view Kent’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com To view the live stream of the Mass please visit http://www.pothe.orgDonations may be made to Holy Martyrs Church,266 Foreside Road,Falmouth, ME 04105 orHospice of Southern Maine,390 US-1,Scarborough, ME 04074.

