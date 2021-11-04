NEW HIRES

Tom Reinauer has been hired as transportation director at York County Community Action Corp. Reinauer has more than 30 years of experience in public transportation, most recently as director of public outreach and planning for the Maine Department of Transportation. Prior to that, he served 27 years as director of transportation for the Southern Maine Planning and Development Commission.

Roopa Krithivasan has joined Defend Our Health as a research analyst. Krithivasan brings over 10 years of experience in social, ecological and conservation research. She is currently completing her doctorate in geography at Clark University.

St. Mary’s Health System has hired Debra Anthoine as executive director of philanthropy. Anthoine will be responsible for the hospital’s comprehensive philanthropic program, which includes annual funds, major and leadership gift development, capital fund programs, planned giving and donor stewardship. Anthoine previously held the position of director of advancement at Saint Dominic Academy in Auburn.

Law firm Bernstein Shur has announced the following hires at its Portland office:

Elliot Brake has joined the firm as an associate attorney with its business law practice group. Brake, of Portland, worked as a judicial law clerk to Justice Thomas E. Humphrey at the Maine Supreme Judicial Court. He was also a judicial extern with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit.

Jessica O’Rourke-Suchoff has joined the firm as an associate attorney. O’Rourke-Suchoff will work with the firm’s litigation practice group. She previously interned with the Jackson Laboratory legal team. She lives in Alna.

Carolyn Bird has joined the firm as an attorney and vice president of the firm’s subsidiary, Monument Title Co. Bird, of Bath, served as the register of probate in Sagadahoc County in Bath. She also worked as title counsel with Merrymeeting Midcoast Title LLC in Brunswick.

Jana Caty has joined the firm as an associate attorney in the firm’s litigation practice group. Caty, of Westbrook, previously worked as a litigation attorney at a Portland-based firm handling a wide variety of civil matters.

Samuel Ascanio has joined the firm as an associate attorney with its business law practice group. Ascanio, of Portland, previously worked as a corporate associate at Cooley LLP in Boston.

Johnna Major has joined KMA Human Resources Consulting in Falmouth as a human resources consultant. Major brings experience in nonprofit management and human resources roles in a variety of industries, including health care, manufacturing, retail and online services. In addition, she is an entrepreneur who owns her own HR consulting firm, Cornerstone HR.

PROMOTIONS

Danielle Betts has been promoted to president of the Knickerbocker Group in Portland. Betts is a licensed professional engineer with a specialty in residential land use and commercial development. She has been with the company for 14 years. She takes over for founder Stephen Malcom, who has run the firm since 1978 and will continue as CEO, concentrating on strategic company goals and community outreach.

Elizabeth Fagan has been promoted to vice president of Crestline Promotional Products in Lewiston. She will oversee all aspects of the Crestline business unit including sales, marketing, operations, customer service, customer acquisition, e-commerce, financial performance and customer satisfaction. Fagan lives in Biddeford.

Gorham Savings Bank has promoted Kim Donnelly to executive vice president and director of wealth and business services. Donnelly, of Windham, comes to the role with more than 25 years of experience. She joined the bank in 2011 and led the business banking division.

AWARDS AND RECOGNITIONS

The Maine Town and City Clerk’s Association has recognized Portland City Clerk Katherine Jones with the Clerk of the Year Award. Jones has been the Portland city clerk since 2009. She is currently vice chair of the MTCCA’s legislative policy committee

Jack Carr has been recognized by the Community Association Institute with its prestigious Hall of Fame Award for his contributions to the engineering services and educational resources provided to New England’s condominium and HOA communities. Carr is an engineering consultant and former employee of nearly 20 years at Criterium Engineers, headquartered in Freeport.

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

Apollinaire Munyaneza and Muhannad Malas have joined the board of directors of Portland-based nonprofit Defend Our Health.

Munyaneza is a chemist, educator and researcher by training who teaches chemistry at Portland High School.

Malas is a senior climate campaigner for environmental group Stand.earth, working to eliminate fossil fuels from the supply chains of global corporations.

GENERAL

Michelle Clements was recently appointed editor of the New England Water Works Association’s technical publication, the Journal. Clements is the public relations and communications manager for the Portland Water District.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: