SOUTH PORTLAND – Marguerite Joan Seehagen, 91, of South Portland, died Nov. 3, 2021.

She was born in Mansfield, Mass., the daughter of George and Helen Pickering. She moved to Augusta and attended schools there. She married George Seehagen in April, 1950. They moved to South Portland in 1968.

Joan worked in communications most of her life. First with New England Telephone, then after her children were grown, she worked for U.S. Telecommunications for nine years and L.L.Bean in telemarketing for 15 years.

Joan’s interests and hobbies were reading books and the movies. She was a very generous woman who warmly welcomed friends and family into her heart and home. She especially enjoyed staying in contact with her Coach Road neighbors.

Joan was predeceased by her husband of 49 years, who passed away in 1999; and her sister, Rosalie in 2020.

Surviving are two sons, George Jr. of South Portland and his wife Mary, Glenn of Waterboro and his wife Diane, a daughter, Ellen and her fiancée Keith of North Port, Fla.; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Hobbs Funeral Home at 230 Cottage Rd. in South Portland will handle funeral arrangements. At her request there will be no visiting hours and funeral service. Burial will be at Mount Hope Cemetery in Augusta.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the

Ronald McDonald House

http://www.rmhc.org/donate

Guest Book