CUMBERLAND – Mark Edward Kuntz, 69, went to be with the Lord, while surrounded by loving family, on Oct. 18, 2021. Mark was born on July 29, 1952, to John Adams Kuntz and Leola Bicknell Evans.

On Oct. 20, 1979, Mark married the love his life, Brenda Copp. They enjoyed 43 years together. Mark was a very hard worker, he worked for the Town of Cumberland as a police officer in the late 70s and early 80s and was a Town Councilor for 10 years. He worked for F.W. Webb Company for 43 years, working his way up to salesman. Mark’s greatest passion was for the Lord. He became a pastor in 2003 and continued to share his love and knowledge for the Lord until the very end.

A celebration of life will be held 11 a.m., Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at Little Falls Baptist Church, Gorham, Maine. To express condolences or to participate in Mark’s online tribute please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous