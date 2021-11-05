BIDDEFORD – Ronald Bernard Smith, 70, of Biddeford passed away at his home on Oct. 27,2021. Ron was born Dec. 31, 1950 to Robert J. and Beatrice H. (Semler) Smith in Cincinnati, Ohio. Ron attended Ohio schools and later joined the United States Navy in 1970. Ron served for over 21 years on various ships and submarines, mostly in the Norfolk, Va., area. When home Ron enjoyed working his farm and raising his three sons, and while at sea he enjoyed visiting foreign ports and playing poker. Ron retired from Brunswick NAS in 1992 and settled in Biddeford.

In 1991 Ronald married the love of his life, Linda (Hill), whom he met working at Walmart in Biddeford. They married on his birthday in a Star Trek themed wedding that delighted all who attended. ﻿

Ronald was predeceased by his parents Robert and Beatrice Smith of Cincinnati, Ohio, brothers Robert Smith of Forest Park, Ohio, and Roy Smith of Ohio, and his wife Linda of Biddeford.

Ron is survived by sons, Benjamin A. Smith of Yorktown, Va., Steven M. Smith of Strong, and Jonathan Smith of Westbrook; grandchildren, Madysen Benoit Smith and Logan Smith of Virginia, and Joselyn Smith and Mackenzie Smith of Maine; and one great-grandson, Liam of Virginia.

﻿A graveside service will be held at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Mount Vernon Road, Augusta, on Wednesday, November 10, at 12 p.m., noon. All are welcome to attend. Please feel free to wear your U.S. Navy or Star Trek themed items.

Arrangements are entrusted to Dennett, Craig & Pate funeral home, 365 Main St., Saco.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the veterans association

of your choice.

Guest Book