SCARBOROUGH – Russell Burleigh of Scarborough, passed away peacefully on Oct. 31, 2021. Russ is survived by his wife, Joan Steinberg, brother William (Martha), and his three children from his first marriage to Sandra Froyd (now deceased): Scott Burleigh (Chris), David Burleigh (Kate) and Missy Donato (Joe); and seven grandchildren: Megan, Gabriella, Anthony, Will, Colin, Andrew and Sam. He was predeceased by his parents, Edward and Dorothy Burleigh, and sister Janet.﻿Russ was born in Jamestown, N.Y., and spent his childhood in Tavares, Fla., developing a passion for music and the New York Yankees. After graduating from Northwestern University in 1960 with a degree in music (and a master’s degree in 1961), Russ moved to Florida to begin his career as a music teacher in the Orlando area. He then joined the American Symphony Orchestra League, moving to Vienna, Virginia and Dallas, Texas before returning to Orlando. In 1969, Russ and his young family moved to Cape Elizabeth, and Russ became general manager of the Portland Symphony Orchestra.﻿Known for many innovations at PSO, Russ introduced such enduring programs as summer Pops concerts, Kinderkonzerts, and Symphony by the Sea. One of Russ’ proudest moments at the PSO was the creation in 1980 of the popular Magic of Christmas concert series, which continues to this day. Russ led the PSO until 1987 when he left Maine and helmed the Providence Symphony for a few years. He returned to Maine with a change of careers, quickly achieving success as a graphic designer and printer, serving as the proprietor of Brown Fox Printing in Scarborough for more than 20 years.﻿Despite the change of careers, Russ stayed active in the music scene in Portland in the 1990s through 2020. He was instrumental in the growth of Friends of the Kotzschmar Organ in 1981 serving as its executive director for many years. In 1994, Russ teamed with Bruce Hangen and Jack Riddle to found what became PortOpera and later OperaMaine, the first and only opera company in Maine. Russ was also an active member of the Rotary Club of Portland, enjoying their camaraderie and programs for many years.﻿On one of his freelance music jobs in 1992 leading a guided tour of Mainers to Tanglewood Music Center in Massachusetts, Russ met future wife Joan Steinberg, with whom he shared a love of classical music. They married in 1993 at Joan’s home on Peak’s Island and continued to live together in Scarborough with their beloved cats, Musetta, Violetta and Stella until his death. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Friends of the Kotzschmar Organ, OperaMaine or Gosnell Hospice House. http://www.hospiceofsouthernmaine.org/gosnell-memorial-hospice-house or,www.operamaine.org or,www.foko.org

