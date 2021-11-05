Community members can once again borrow a pass to the Portland Art Museum at the Skidompha Library thanks to a donation from the Pemaquid Group of Artists. As in past years, the artist group has funded a full year of opportunities to visit the Portland museum at no cost.

The library is the custodian of the pass. Only one pass is issued per day. The pass admits two adults and up to six children for free. People wanting to visit the museum using this pass should reserve their day as far in advance as possible by calling the library at (207) 563-5513. It is important to note that the pass is open to anyone in the community. You do not have to be a library patron to use the pass. All are welcome to reserve and use the pass.

Art appreciation and education are an ongoing mission of the Pemaquid Artists Group, which funds financial aid to local organizations and schools through commissions, membership fees and donations. In addition to the museum pass, this year the group has provided monetary gifts for art supplies to Lincoln Academy, Great Salt Bay, South Bristol, Bristol Consolidated Schools and Healthy Kids and Coastal Kids.

The Pemaquid Group of Artist Gallery is located at Lighthouse Park, Pemaquid Point and is open seasonally from Memorial Day through mid-October. The artists, including both regionally and nationally known artists, are all Lincoln County residents and are juried into gallery membership.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: