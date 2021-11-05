Above, Bath Middle School 6th graders collect creatures from a pond at Chewonki. Bath Middle School has a history of collaboration with Chewonki, a Midcoast nonprofit that began as a summer camp and now includes its own school and slate of environmental educations programs. For the past six years, thanks to funding from Region School Unit 1 and community financial support, Bath Middle School 6th graders have had one week with the Chewonki team to discover the coast of Maine. “Outdoor, hands-on education has always been important for students, and we have heard from many visiting schools that the Outdoor Classroom experience is a welcome change of pace, especially as many schools are still dealing with strict masking and distancing rules while inside,” said Chewonki Director of Marketing Communications Cullen McGough. “And while we work closely with every visiting school, the folks from Bath Middle School are also our friends and neighbors. We think these kinds of unique experiences really spark curiosity and joy in students, and sometimes help open up new ideas and pathways for their future.”

