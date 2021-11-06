WATERBORO — Connor Sullivan drilled a laser shot into the top left corner of the goal with just 2:02 to play to give Marshwood High its first Class A boys’ soccer state championship, 2-1 over Brunswick on Saturday at Massabesic High.
Marshwood rallied from a 1-0 halftime deficit and poured on the pressure for most of the second half. Rowan Carter tied the game with 22:21 left on an assist from Wyatt Yager.
Brunswick scored the only first-half goal after Luke Patterson collected a Jack Banks ball in the middle of the field just outside the penalty area. Patterson gave himself one touch and then hit a perfectly placed ball into the top left corner with 19:32 remaining in the half.
Marshwood, playing in its first Class A state championship game, had some rushes that looked dangerous, but its two best shot attempts in the first half – by Yager and Declan Fitzgerald – were both blocked shortly after impact by Brunswick defenders.
Marshwood, which won Class B championships in 1994 and 1995, finished its season 16-2-1. Brunswick (14-4-1) was playing in its 13th Class A championship game but was trying to win its first state title since 1999.
This story will be updated.
