LOWELL, Mass. — A 22-year-old man has been charged with murder following a fatal shooting last month in Lowell.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said Friday that Wesley Lindor was arrested earlier in the day and arraigned on murder and firearm charges.

Witness interviews, surveillance footage and forensic evidence helped them link Lindor to the Oct. 22 shooting death of 30-year-old Stedman Tucker, according to a press statement from Ryan’s office.

Tucker was found in the passenger seat of a passenger vehicle after numerous 911 calls reported shots fired on Barker Avenue. He was taken to Lowell General Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Lindor is being held in custody and is scheduled to return to court in December. It was unclear Saturday whether Lindor is being represented by an attorney.