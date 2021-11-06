SANFORD – Patrick Donald Looby, 62, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, after a short illness. He was born Oct. 5, 1959, in Burlington, Vt., the son of deceased Donald P. Looby and Carolyn A. Looby. He graduated from high school in Scarborough, and then served in the U.S. Marines. Patrick was a an avid fisherman for many years and loved the ocean.Mr. Looby was predeceased by his brother, Michael Looby.Surviving are his brother, Shawn Looby and his wife Tammy of South Portland and sister-In-law, Susan Looby of Gainesville, Ga. Also surviving his two daughters, Carrie Bell and her husband Pete, and three grandchildren, Emily, Liam and Lucy Bell, of Hollis. Also his daughter, Sarah Clarke and her husband Brandon, and two grandchildren Allen and Chloe of Dayton. Also surviving are his three nieces, Amy Looby of Gainesville, Ga., Heather Looby Orvis of Roswell, Ga., and Jessica Veilleux of Arundel. Services will be held privately this spring. Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website http://www.mainefuneral.com.If so desired, donations may be made to: Alzheimer’s Association Maine Chapter 383 US Route 1Scarborough, ME 04074

