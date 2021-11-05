HOLLIS – John “Jay” Mackie passed away at home on Nov. 2, 2021, after surviving over 15 months with stage IV pancreatic cancer. Jay was born on Oct. 10, 1958, and grew up in South Portland in the loving home of his parents Florence and John Mackie and his brother Rick Mackie. He graduated from South Portland High School where he made many friends and was well known for his athletic talent. He met his wife Angela in 1984 and they celebrated their 31st anniversary this past September.

After high school Jay tried his hand at a variety of jobs until he learned carpentry, a trade which gave him great enjoyment over the years. He built two beautiful homes for his family and ran his own business for several years. He finished his career with CCB Construction, which in Jay’s words was a “top-notch company.” His co-workers became like a second family to him and CCB’s support throughout his illness meant the world to him.

One of Jay’s loves in life was playing sports. In high school he was a star running back for the Red Riots, setting both school and state records. He continued to play competitive sports throughout most of his life and especially enjoyed his time with his touch football and softball teams – playing in tournaments all over New England and advancing to National Softball Championships on four separate occasions. More important than the game itself, Jay treasured the many good times and friendships he made through sports.

Jay was happiest however, when he was spending time with his family. He was especially proud of his son Ethan and his graduation from the University of New England with a degree in Marine Biology, and he treasured his “adopted” daughter Marissa Rowe who became a member of the family.

He was predeceased by his parents Florence and John Mackie and is survived by his wife Angela, son Ethan, Marissa Rowe, his brother Rick Mackie and his wife Nancy, their children Josh and Danielle, his mother-in-law Joyce Nelson, brother-in-law and his wife, Andrew and Anna Nelson and their daughter Clara.

We will be celebrating his life with a service on Sunday, November 7, at 2 p.m., at The Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland, with a reception to follow.

To view Jay’s memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com﻿

Jay wanted to thank everyone at New England Cancer Specialists for their excellent care during his illness. He felt very fortunate to have his medical expenses covered. The Snell Foundation provides direct financial support for patients at NECS who face more of a financial burden due to their illness.

In lieu of flowers he asks that you donate to this non-profit either online or at

PO Box 6304,

Scarborough, ME 04070

