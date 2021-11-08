I read the article “Residents want greener, friendlier Cook’s Corner” (Oct. 29).



First, that title is very humorous, since Cook’s Corner must be one of the most haphazardly developed and ugliest intersections in North America!



Who would put a medical clinic in a very narrow area between a railroad track and the highway?



In some states that would not be allowed since it is an irresponsible act with little hint they care about anyone’s health. It’s an unhealthy location.



That region is already over-developed (destroyed) without a hint of aesthetic concerns. Who would bulldoze 4 acres of beautiful pine trees then build a battleship gray-colored gas station in its place?



Most buildings look like something from a child’s board game. Doesn’t anyone have eyes and imagination?



Does everything need to be done for profits only, without concern for the integrity of the landscape? There is no regard for natural beauty and the still-remaining wildlife of the region.



To make Cook’s Corner greener, the entire region needs to be bulldozed and then replaced with beautiful apple orchards.



Cook’s Corner would make the worse parts of Trenton, New Jersey, look attractive and welcoming. Cook’s Corner does not look like something that should be on the coast of Maine, disgracing the entire region.

Joseph Ciarrocca

Brunswick

