Big Brothers Big Sisters of Bath/Brunswick will hold its Empower Potential Awards Celebration on Dec. 9 from 6-8 p.m. at The Brunswick Hotel, 4 Noble St. in Brunswick. The event honors the community members, businesses and participants who support the programs of BBBS and is one of the organization’s largest fundraisers of the year. The evening includes a cocktail reception with cash bar, heavy hors d’oeuvres, awardee presentations and door prizes.
This year’s awardees are Norway Savings Bank (President’s Award), Coastal Maine Pediatric Dentistry (Impact Award), City of Bath Police Department “Bigs In Blue” (Community Engagement Award), Art Lamothe (Perk Ramsay Acts of Service Award), and Big of the Year Sue McLeod and her Little Brother, Pheonix.
The money raised from this event directly supports matching children in the local community with Big Brothers and Sisters and empowering their future potential.
Tickets ($35 or $60 for two) are on sale at www.bbbsbathbrunswick.org. BBBS of Bath/Brunswick and the Brunswick Hotel are following the Maine CDC and local COVID-19 guidelines.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
The Forecaster
Woodlands homeowners sue Falmouth over sewer line
-
Times Record
Bath Area BackPack Program looking to raise $30K to fight hunger
-
Times Record
Bowdoin College highlighted in 2021 Sustainable Campus Index
-
Local & State
A 1-in-100-million lobster is caught in Casco Bay
-
Times Record
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Bath/Brunswick hosts event to honor supporters