Big Brothers Big Sisters of Bath/Brunswick will hold its Empower Potential Awards Celebration on Dec. 9 from 6-8 p.m. at The Brunswick Hotel, 4 Noble St. in Brunswick. The event honors the community members, businesses and participants who support the programs of BBBS and is one of the organization’s largest fundraisers of the year. The evening includes a cocktail reception with cash bar, heavy hors d’oeuvres, awardee presentations and door prizes.

This year’s awardees are Norway Savings Bank (President’s Award), Coastal Maine Pediatric Dentistry (Impact Award), City of Bath Police Department “Bigs In Blue” (Community Engagement Award), Art Lamothe (Perk Ramsay Acts of Service Award), and Big of the Year Sue McLeod and her Little Brother, Pheonix.

The money raised from this event directly supports matching children in the local community with Big Brothers and Sisters and empowering their future potential.

Tickets ($35 or $60 for two) are on sale at www.bbbsbathbrunswick.org. BBBS of Bath/Brunswick and the Brunswick Hotel are following the Maine CDC and local COVID-19 guidelines.

