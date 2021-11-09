CAPE ELIZABETH — The Town Clerk’s Office will hold a recount Thursday morning of ballots cast in last week’s Town Council election.

Town Manager Matt Sturgis said the recount was requested by Victoria Volent, who came in last in a four-way race for three seats on the seven-member council.

Just five votes separate Volent, who received 2,209 votes, from third-place finisher Timothy Reiniger, who received 2,214 votes.

Jeremy Gabrielson finished first with 2,281 votes, followed by Susan Gillis with 2,247 votes.

The recount, including a review of instructions to counters and the opening of sealed ballots, will begin at 8 a.m.

