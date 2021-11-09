CAPE ELIZABETH — The Town Clerk’s Office will hold a recount Thursday morning of ballots cast in last week’s Town Council election.

Town Manager Matt Sturgis said the recount was requested by Victoria Volent, who came in last in a four-way race for three seats on the seven-member council.

Just five votes separate Volent, who received 2,209 votes, from third-place finisher Timothy Reiniger, who received 2,214 votes.

Jeremy Gabrielson finished first with 2,281 votes, followed by Susan Gillis with 2,247 votes.

The recount, including a review of instructions to counters and the opening of sealed ballots, will begin at 8 a.m.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
cape elizabeth maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles