Maine reported 882 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths Wednesday as the state’s infection rate climbs once again.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention also reported on Wednesday that 3,189 children 5 to 11 have gotten a shot, a 1,171 increase over Tuesday. The age group became newly-eligible for the Pfizer vaccine last week, and schools, public health officials and pediatricians are racing to administer the two-dose regimen to as many schoolchildren as possible by mid-December, before school vacation.

While the state is increasing vaccinations, the pandemic is intensifying in Maine. The seven-day average of daily new cases stood at 546.9 on Wednesday, compared to 473.4 a week ago and 498.7 a month ago. The peak in Maine during the fall surge so far is about 600 cases per day in early October.

Nationally, the seven-day average of daily new cases has ticked up, from about 71,000 a week ago to about 73,000 currently. But the 73,000 cases currently is down from an early September peak of about 180,000 cases per day.

Since the pandemic began, Maine has logged 109,592 cases of COVID-19, and 1,217 deaths.

Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, is expected to brief the media at 2 p.m. today.

The pediatric shots have been offered primarily at pharmacies and standalone community clinics coordinated by health care systems like MaineHealth, Northern Light Health and InterMed. But soon, school-based clinics will be putting “shots in arms.”

Dr. Dora Anne Mills, MaineHealth’s chief health improvement officer, said the health care system is planning dozens of school-based clinics. Mills said most of the clinics didn’t start this week because they needed time for planning and to educate parents on what to expect and answer questions about the vaccine. A Zoom meeting about MaineHealth’s upcoming Nov. 17 clinic at Great Falls Elementary School in Gorham was attended by more than 170 parents.

“It’s going to be a lot bigger next week,” Mills said. “These clinics are the way to get our kids vaccinated most efficiently.”

Northern Light Health, the parent entity of Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor and Mercy Hospital in Portland, is hosting clinics at 18 school districts, mostly in southern Maine, said Andrew Soucier, a Northern Light spokesman. Penobscot Community Health Center will organize school clinics in the Bangor region, he said.

While most clinics are starting next week, Scarborough schools are hosting a series of clinics for children 5 to 11 this week.

This story will be updated.

