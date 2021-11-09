Maine reported Tuesday there were 938 new cases of COVID-19 over the past three days, and eight additional deaths.

For the first time, Maine on Tuesday also released data on the number of newly-eligible children – ages 5-11 – who have gotten their shots. Since the age group became eligible six days ago, Maine has recorded 2,018 elementary schoolchildren as receiving their shots, the vast majority of children getting their first dose since federal regulators approved the two-shot Pfizer vaccine for children on Nov. 2. There were a small number of children receiving vaccinations prior to Nov. 2.

Cumberland County has vaccinated the highest percentage of the 5-11 age group, at 4.68 percent of newly-eligible children, followed by Lincoln County at 3.49 percent. Androscoggin County has vaccinated the least in the age group, at 0.38 percent.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention does not report case counts over the weekend, so Tuesday’s report includes cases from Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Since the pandemic began, Maine has reported 108,710 cases of COVID-19, and 1,215 deaths.

The seven-day average of daily new cases stood at 514 on Tuesday, compared to 473.4 a week ago and 498.7 a month ago. Cumberland County, the state’s most-vaccinated, had the least number of total cases over seven days, at 151.9 per 100,000 population. Oxford County was the hardest hit by the virus, with a total of 520.9 cases per 100,000 over seven days. Cumberland County has vaccinated 80 percent of its total population, while Oxford County, one of the least-vaccinated in Maine, has immunized 61.2 percent of its population.

Dr. Nirav Shah, Maine CDC director, appearing on the Maine Public radio show “Maine Calling” on Monday, called the latest pandemic trends in Maine a “high plateau.”

“This trend we are seeing, this high plateau of cases, hospitalizations and deaths is likely to continue,” Shah said. He said the virus “just tears through” rural parts of the state with low vaccination rates.

With vaccinations beginning last week for ages 5-11, now schoolchildren from kindergarten through high school seniors are eligible for vaccination, and public health officials hope the increased immunizations will help control the pandemic.

But school outbreaks have remained high, with the Maine Department of Education reporting on Thursday that 161 school outbreaks generated 3,308 COVID-19 cases – including students and staff – over the past 30 days. Some of the schools reporting the highest numbers include Sanford High School with 43 cases and Winslow Elementary School with 39 cases. The numbers have jumped from 2,916 cases and 125 outbreaks on Oct. 21 to 2,943 cases and 144 outbreaks on Oct. 28 before increasing again last week.

