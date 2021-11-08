Vaccination efforts for newly-eligible schoolchildren are in a race against a growing number of COVID-19 school outbreaks as the pandemic continues to result in high numbers of cases in Maine.

Federal regulators approved the Pfizer vaccine for ages 5-11 on Nov. 2, and since then hundreds of Maine schoolchildren have gotten their shots, with appointments filling up quickly at some clinics. More clinics are being rolled out this week, including at schools and at community clinics, such as one slated for Nov. 13 at Mercy Hospital’s Fore River campus that will operate from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. To schedule an appointment, go to covid.northernlighthealth.org.

But school outbreaks have remained high, with 161 school outbreaks generating 3,308 COVID-19 cases – including students and staff – over the past 30 days. Some of the schools reporting the highest numbers include Sanford High School with 43 cases and Winslow Elementary School with 39 cases.

Lewiston Middle School is going fully remote this week after too many employees had fallen ill with COVID-19. Districtwide, there were 95 cases among students and staff as of last week.

Mahoney Middle School in South Portland, which had reported seven cases last week, announced that its entire sixth grade would switch to remote learning this week because too many students were in quarantine from being ill or close contacts.

But with all school-age children from elementary through high school now eligible for COVID-19 vaccination, public health experts hope that will help tamp down cases in schools and cut back on disruptions caused by students missing school and extra-curricular activities like sports and band.

Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said during the Maine Public radio program “Maine Calling” on Monday that the state is at a “high plateau.”

“This trend we are seeing, this high plateau of cases, hospitalizations and deaths is likely to continue,” Shah said. He said the virus “just tears through” rural parts of the state with low vaccination rates.

The Maine CDC did not release case counts on Monday, but is expected to release data on Tuesday covering cases that occurred in Maine on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Since the pandemic began, Maine has reported 107,772 cases of COVID-19, and 1,207 deaths. The seven-day average of daily new cases has recently been at about 500, lower than the fall peak of about 600 cases per day in late September and early October.

Maine reported 215 people were hospitalized statewide with COVID-19 on Monday, including 76 in critical care and 33 on a ventilator.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: