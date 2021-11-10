PORTLAND – Virginia E. Doughty, 92, passed away on Nov. 7, 2021, at Pinnacle Health & Rehab in South Portland. Ginny was born Mary Lee Virginia Jane Evans on July 3, 1929, in Oklahoma City, Okla., a daughter of Samuel Evans and Eula Vera Johnson.

She was raised in Oklahoma, Arkansas and Texas. While she was in Texas, she met a young soldier, Robert Doughty, got married and moved to Maine. She lived 74 years in her home on West Main Street in Yarmouth.

Ginny was a member of the First Baptist Church of Yarmouth. She attended church there for over 75 years and had been a member of the choir and a Sunday school teacher. She also had been an active member of the Yarmouth Fire Axillary and Junior Women’s League, and a Girl Scout leader.

Her mantra for getting through her many trials in life was P.A.D.; Prayer, Attitude and Determination. She was an example to many for the way she handled things in her life.

She loved music and dancing. She loved to read and do word searches, but most of all Ginny loved to travel. She was happy to travel to the Grand Canyon, Yellowstone, Texas to visit family, but she was also okay with just a ride around the area or to sit and watch the ocean at Portland Head Light. She just wanted to be out and about.

She loved her family and cherished time spent with them. Ginny loved people, and through her life she took many under her wings, you know who you are..

Ginny was a loving, caring woman, with a smile that was contagious. There was always a smile on her face and was always ready for a hug. She loved life and lived it to the fullest.

She was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Robert J. Doughty; two sons, James and Ralph; granddaughter, Mary Kathryn Barbour; two brothers and three sisters.

She is survived by her daughters, Jane Barbour of Arlington, Texas and Cindy Davis and her husband Don of Portland,a son, Bill Doughty and his significant other Debbie of Westbrook; granddaughter, Vicki Barbour Oatley and her husband Bill of Mansfield, Texas. She is also survived by an adopted granddaughter Brianne Mackie and her husband Shawn and their sons Cole and Reid of Littleton, Mass.

The family would like to thank the staff at Pinnacle Health & Rehab for the wonderful care given to Ginny.

Visiting hours will be held from 4-7 pm on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at Lindquist Funeral Home, 1 Mayberry Lane, Yarmouth. A Funeral Service will be held at 11 am on Saturday, Nov. 13 at First Baptist Church of Yarmouth, 346 Main St. Yarmouth. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Yarmouth. The service can be viewed livestream via the funeral home Facebook page.

Please visit http://www.lindquistfuneralhome.com to sign Ginny’s online guest book.

﻿

