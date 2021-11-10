Campaign officials representing two at-large candidates in the Portland City Council race that ended in a tie last week were back at it again Wednesday morning, trying to sort through issues that emerged during a nearly 12-hour recount on Tuesday.

Tuesday’s recount, conducted at Ocean Gateway on the Eastern Waterfront, ended with Roberto Rodriguez having a 35-vote lead over Brandon Mazer, with 37 disputed ballots remaining. The recount also ended 36 votes shy of the total number of votes counted on Election Day – and clarifying how that happened seemed to be the first order of business on Wednesday.

City officials said Tuesday night that they believe all of the ballots cast on Election Day were recounted that day. They speculated that the difference between the totals could be machine overcounts, which might happen when ballots are run through a machine but the actual votes cannot be read.

If the vote-count discrepancy can be resolved and the only remaining issue is the 37 disputed ballots, unless the candidates’ attorneys agree that at least three of those disputed ballots should be awarded to Rodriguez, who would then be declared the winner, Interim Corporation Counsel Jennifer Thompson said the city would follow state law to determine who should get those votes. That process would involve the courts.

That hasn’t always been the case. In 1999, the City Council was charged with allocating the disputed ballots in a council race. In that case, the council voted 5-3 to award 35 disputed ballots to Ethan Strimling, which allowed him to overcome a 24-vote election night loss to Philip Dawson. But the council reconsidered amid public outcry and Strimling withdrew.

Last week’s election is believed to be the first-ranked choice election in U.S. history to end in a tie.

When the votes were first counted on Election Day, Rodriguez, a 42-year-old school board member and urban farming business owner who was favored by progressive groups, received 273 more first-round votes than Mazer, a 35-year-old attorney and planning board chairman who was backed by Mayor Kate Snyder. The instant runoff that followed ended in an exact tie, with Rodriguez and Mazer each receiving 8,529 votes.

Before a recount could be requested, a winner was determined by drawing names out of a wooden bowl before a crowd of about 100 people last Thursday. Mazer’s name was drawn from the bowl. It was a dramatic moment, but not a lasting one. A recount could not be requested by the losing candidate until a winner was chosen by drawing lots. Once that happened, Rodriguez promptly requested a recount.

