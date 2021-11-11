Did anyone notice that the “What’s in it for us?” sidebar by Associated Press reporter Mary Clare Jalonick (Nov. 7, Page A4) only mentioned about half of the more than $1 trillion so-called “infrastructure” bill’s provisions?

Perhaps that’s because the rest of it is typical political pork, payoffs to unions and wealthy electric-car buyers and has nothing to do with infrastructure. Only about one-tenth of the bill goes to highways, roads and bridges.

As president, Donald Trump was ready to sign a real infrastructure bill for four years, knowing the benefit to American workers and the economy. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and then-Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer didn’t want to give him a win and so they penalized our country and workers.

Most politicians are not out to help the citizens, but just to get reelected. Sen. Susan Collins is a rare exception.

Bill Thornton
Saco

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
letter to the editor
Related Stories
Latest Articles