Did anyone notice that the “What’s in it for us?” sidebar by Associated Press reporter Mary Clare Jalonick (Nov. 7, Page A4) only mentioned about half of the more than $1 trillion so-called “infrastructure” bill’s provisions?
Perhaps that’s because the rest of it is typical political pork, payoffs to unions and wealthy electric-car buyers and has nothing to do with infrastructure. Only about one-tenth of the bill goes to highways, roads and bridges.
As president, Donald Trump was ready to sign a real infrastructure bill for four years, knowing the benefit to American workers and the economy. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and then-Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer didn’t want to give him a win and so they penalized our country and workers.
Most politicians are not out to help the citizens, but just to get reelected. Sen. Susan Collins is a rare exception.
Bill Thornton
Saco
