Politics clouded reality, which led to a poorly informed referendum electorate, that led to cost overruns on four Portland elementary school construction projects. Instead of opting for two construction projects at a time, and receiving state financial support, then-Mayor Ethan Striming and so-called “progressives” sold voters on four at once, totaling $64 million, all paid by Portland taxpayers.

Before COVID problems, the region was an overheated construction market; labor and materials were, and still are, in short supply. Four large projects at once exacerbated the situation, leading to millions in cost overruns on Lyseth Elementary School.

Currently, design problems – found during plan review by the building codes department with the remaining three schools – are leading to additional increased costs and time delays (codes are minimum requirements with few exceptions for schools). Expect more gutting of design features after final bids.

Were the superintendent, school board and building committee aware of potential cost overruns and proceeded anyway? Did design professionals warn officials only to be ignored?

The sad reality of cost overruns was predictable, resulting in all four schools being stripped of needed functions and amenities. Teachers and students will be the poorer for it. Magical thinking, mixed with irrational and irresponsible politically driven decisions, leads to disappointing results.

Robert Kahn

Portland

