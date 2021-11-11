The third annual Midcoast Tree Festival will return this year in all its splendor and color after being held online in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The six-day event is a joint fundraising event of All Saints Parish, Spectrum Generations Meal on Wheels Program and the Southern Midcoast Maine Chamber that features dozens of tree spaces and wreaths that people can win.

The local businesses can register for free online for a space for a tree or to create a wreath. Those items, which are festooned with gifts, are then raffled off.

“These businesses will get a 4×8 square foot space where they have to put a tree and fill the space with gifts worth a minimum $500. They can also choose to put up theme-based trees like Harry Potter or Marvel,” said Cory King, the Southern Midcoast Maine Chamber executive director.

The raffle tickets are priced at 50 cents each. People can pick the trees they want to put tickets for and drop them in the tree buckets. The winner will be announced on the last day of the event.

King said this event is a great opportunity to promote their businesses. However, he said the businesses do not need to be a part of the Southern Midcoast Maine Chamber to participate in the event.

Kristen Poremby, senior vice president of retail services of the Midcoast Federal Credit Union, who has registered for a tree space at the event, said that it is important for her to get the name of Midcoast FCU into the community more and more each year.

“With events like this, it is our primary goal to focus on contributing and participating as much as we can,” said Poremby. “If we can provide some good into the community by supporting organizations like the All-Saint’s Parish and Spectrum Generations’ Meals on Wheels, then we are happy to do just that.”

“The fact that we can contribute to those organizations while supporting local businesses and also promoting the name of Midcoast FCU, well, that’s just a triple win then,” added Poremby.

Poremby said that she is thrilled that this event is held in person again.

“While understanding the need to change things up last year and go virtual, it’s just not the same as in person,” said Poremby. “When you’re physically present with the trees, you are experiencing something more impactful and joyful than you’d ever be able to realize from a computer screen. I am looking forward to it very much this year.”

Nearly 24 businesses have registered so far. King expects those numbers to go up anywhere between 30 and 40 in the coming days.

“It is a great exposure for the businesses that are involved,” said King. “Sometimes these businesses end up promoting other clients by getting their gift cards, which will be promoted to everyone in the region.”

The festival was held virtually last year. It was replaced by an auction of deluxe tree items, classic tree items, and wreaths.

“It is wonderful that we can get back to in-person,” said King. “We couldn’t do a raffle last year, considering it was online. Though we received a lot of support last year, the audience is different. The highest bidder gets to win, but with raffling a lot, more people can participate.”

As a COVID-19 precaution, we will spread the trees around the room, and visitors will be encouraged to wear masks.

In addition, there will be a children’s craft station, entertainment, and holiday music.

The festival will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Nov. 19, 20, 26 and 27, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Nov. 21 and Nov. 28, at St John’s Community Center in Brunswick.

The entry to the event is free of cost for ages 12 and under and $2 per person for ages 13 and above.

For more details, visit midcoasttreefestival.com.

