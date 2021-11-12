More Maine people were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Friday than at any other point during the pandemic.

According to data from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the number of individuals hospitalized rose to 248, which eclipses the pandemic high of 235 set on September 25. Among those currently hospitalized, 72 are in critical care and 31 are on ventilators.

New cases were not updated on Friday because Thursday was a federal and state holiday, but recent case trends suggest things could worsen still.

“Maine CDC expects that those case counts will remain high,” agency director Dr. Nirav Shah said this week. “For how long they remain high is fundamentally up to all of us.”

As of Thursday, Maine’s seven-day daily average stood at 553 cases, up from 462 cases two weeks earlier and 368 cases on average one month ago. Since the pandemic reached Maine nearly 19 months ago, there have been 110,346 confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 and 1,220 deaths, according to CDC data. Despite the recent surge, both remain among the lowest per capita of any state.

Across the U.S., cases have started to inch back up after declining steadily since mid-September. According to the U.S. CDC, the seven-day case average is about 74,500, compared to roughly 72,000 two weeks ago.

Vaccinations, meanwhile, continue at a steady pace, including among 5 to 11-year-olds, who are now eligible. Overall, the state has administered 948,602 vaccines, which represents 70.6 percent of all Mainers. In less than a week, 6,774 elementary school age children have gotten their first doses of vaccine, with 58 percent coming in Cumberland and York counties.

Although Maine’s overall vaccination rate is among the best of any state –the top five states for vaccinations are all in New England – it’s not uniform across counties, and that disparity is what has been driving transmission of late, Shah said this week. Many rural parts of the state have barely reached a rate of 60 percent, which means large pockets of people remain unvaccinated, giving the virus room to spread.

Shah said he understands people may be confused and disheartened by the recent surge in Maine, but he reiterated that vaccines remain the best path out of the pandemic.

“None of this is to undermine or undercut the fact that the vaccines and vaccinations continue to work,” he said. “If you’re vaccinated, your risk of getting severely ill from COVID or ending up in a hospital or dying remain low.”

This story will be updated.

