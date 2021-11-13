Maine health officials reported 799 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and 10 more deaths.

New cases were not updated Friday because Thursday was a federal and state holiday.

The seven-day daily case average has gradually increased in recent weeks to more than 500 new cases. Maine’s infection rate has been above the national average for weeks as the virus spreads mostly in parts of the state with low vaccination rates.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 111,145 confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 in Maine and 1,230 people have died with the virus, according to data from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hospitalizations had not been updated Saturday morning, but as of Friday the number of people hospitalized in Maine hit a record high on Friday, even as hospitalizations have come down nationally.

As of Friday, there were 248 individuals with COVID-19 in Maine hospitals, surpassing the previous high of 235 set on Sept. 25. Among those currently hospitalized, 72 are in critical care and 31 are on ventilators.

The majority of those in Maine hospitals are unvaccinated.

The pace of vaccinations has picked up in recent weeks. And more school clinics are expected to begin vaccinating 5- to 11-year-olds this week.

Overall, Maine has given 951,609 final doses of vaccine, which accounts for 70.8 percent of all residents.

In addition to final doses, Maine has administered 160,070 booster doses.

This story will be updated.

