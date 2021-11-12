What a start to November! For a month that’s typically chilly and unsettled, the sunny days have been a welcome surprise. We all knew it would end, though…and that day is today.

Another soaker is on the table for Maine. This one features quite a bit of rain, some pretty stout wind gusts, and rough surf.

Storm Timeline

A moisture-loaded cold front approaches on Friday and will be the focus of the heavy rain.

In western Maine, showers begin shortly after sunrise. These will be more like an appetizer to the heavy rain later on, though.

By noon, heavy rain will be building across New Hampshire and into western Maine.

Wind gusts will pick up a bit, too. The strongest are expected along the shoreline and will generally happen between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Around 3 or 4 p.m., a line of wicked heavy downpours will advance through. It will almost appear like a summertime squall line on radar.

In fact, southern New England has a tornado risk tomorrow! Locally, there might be just enough energy to get a couple rumbles of thunder.

This will be nasty to drive through, with reduced visibility and ponding on the roads. Flash flooding will be possible under this, especially if leaves clog storm drains.

By 7 o’clock, the heaviest rain will be moving over the Midcoast and through Bangor and points north.

The wind goes with the rain. All in all, things should get pretty quiet from Portland to Augusta by 7 or 8 p.m. Friday.

The entire event wraps up before midnight! Saturday looks like a really nice day, with more sunshine and highs in the mid 50s.

Impacts

Wind advisories from the National Weather Service are already out. Downeast coastal areas are officially under a high wind warning, where gusts will likely exceed 45 mph.

I think we’re looking at 35-45 mph for most of the coastline, and this will coincide with a lot of the heaviest rain.

In other words, the heavy rain will actually help to bring those strong winds down from above our heads to earth’s surface.

Some isolated power outages are possible along the coast, maybe scattered for coastal areas east of Wiscasset. Elsewhere, the wind shouldn’t cause many issues.

Most rain totals will be in the 1-1.5″ range.

However, south-facing slopes and the immediate coastline will be in prime spots for some enhanced rain rates.

This will bring a couple of localized spots close to, or maybe even over, 2″ total.

Flash flooding is certainly possible in heavy downpours. Clogged drains will be an issue for some, too, as the remaining leaves get pulled off the trees from wind and rain.

Drive slowly and with care! It’s tough to see flooded roads at night.

Since the high tide tomorrow coincides with a strong onshore wind, expect some splashover and beach erosion.

Wave heights will approach and exceed 10 feet through the afternoon and evening. Typical trouble areas should be prepared.

Coastal flooding seems unlikely, though, since this will be quick-moving and it’s not the astronomical high tide.

Beyond the Storm

There will be quite a bit of sunshine on Saturday. Temperatures will be pretty mild, too, with most climbing up into the mid 50s.

Cooler air is reinforced on Sunday. This will push temperatures down into the upper 40s, but it opens the door for even chillier air next week.

Don’t look now (or do if you ski), but the first measurable snow might be on the way for western and northern Maine next week.

We all know it’s only a matter of time until I write a blog like this for a widespread snowstorm…

