Ruth White of Orono completed an undefeated season Saturday by winning the New England High School Cross Country Championships in Thetford, Vermont.

White, a sophomore, completed the 5-kilometer course at Thetford Academy with a time of 18 minutes, 44.73 seconds, finishing 23 seconds ahead of runner-up Rachel St. Germain of Somers, Connecticut. White is the second straight champion from Maine, after Falmouth’s Sofie Matson won in 2019. The meet was not held in 2020.

It was a strong showing overall for Maine girls, with five Mainers finishing among the top eight. Hadley Mahoney of Cape Elizabeth was fourth in 19:42.48 and was immediately followed by York’s Cary Drake (19:43.84) and Bonny Eagle’s Delaney Hesler (19:48.24). Thea Crowley of George Stevens Academy placed eighth (19:52.73).

Hesler led Bonny Eagle to a runner-up finish in the team standings behind New Milford, Connecticut.

Maine’s top boys’ finisher was Daniel McCarthy of Bangor, who was ninth in 16:45.83.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous