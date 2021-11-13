WACO, Texas — Gerry Bohanon threw a touchdown and ran for two more scores, Baylor’s defense constantly pressured both Oklahoma quarterbacks and the 18th-ranked Bears won 27-14 Saturday to end the Sooners’ nation’s-best 17-game winning streak.

Abram Smith had 148 yards rushing, including a 75-yard scamper to set up the first of Bohanon’s rushing TDs in the fourth quarter, and the Bears (8-2, 5-2 Big 12, CFP No. 18) rebounded from an unexpected loss last week at struggling TCU.

The Sooners (9-1, 6-1, CFP No. 8) were held to 260 total yards, their fewest ever with Riley in his five seasons as head coach and two seasons as offensive coordinator before that. It was their fewest points in a regular-season game since a 48-14 home loss to Baylor in 2014, which came weeks before they ended that season with a 40-6 loss to Clemson in the Russell Athletic Bowl.

(3) ALABAMA 59, NEW MEXICO STATE 3: Bryce Young passed for 270 yards and five touchdowns, including three to Jameson Williams, and the Crimson Tide (9-1) beat the Aggies (1-9) in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Young completed 21 of 23 passes in just over a half and the Crimson Tide (9-1, No. 2 CFP) produced the expected romp after a slow start. Alabama even trailed briefly before rattling off seven touchdowns in 20 minutes for a 49-3 halftime lead over the Aggies (1-9).

Young became the first Alabama quarterback to complete his first 13 passes in a game, playing only one drive into the second half when he lost a fumble in New Mexico State territory.

MISSISSIPPI STATE 43, (16) AUBURN 34: Will Rogers threw for 415 yards and six touchdowns, and the Bulldogs (6-4, 4-3 SEC) beat the Tigers (6-4, 3-3) in Auburn, Alabama.

Auburn scored touchdowns on its first four possessions and led 28-3 midway through the second quarter. But Mississippi State rallied, scoring 40 unanswered points behind Rogers’ arm.

(17) HOUSTON 37, TEMPLE 8: Alton McCaskill rushed for 129 yards and two touchdowns as the Cougars (9-1, 7-1 AAC) methodically dispatched the Owls (3-7, 1-5) to clinch a berth in the American Athletic Conference championship game, in Philadelphia.

The Cougars have won nine straight games since an opening loss to Texas Tech to secure their first appearance in the conference championship game since winning the American Athletic in 2015. They will likely face No. 2 Cincinnati, which has to win one of its remaining two games — at home against SMU next Saturday and at East Carolina on Nov. 26, to join them in the Dec. 4 championship game.

(20) WISCONSIN 35, NORTHWESTERN 7: Braelon Allen rushed for 173 yards and three touchdowns to help the Badgers (7-3, 5-2 Big Ten) beat the Wildcats (3-7, 16-6) in Madison, Wisconsin, for their its sixth consecutive victory.

Graham Mertz threw two touchdown passes, and Wisconsin’s defense recorded four interceptions. Northwestern’s Andrew Marty was picked off three times for a second straight week.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

(24) UCONN 89, COPPIN STATE 54: Adama Sanogo kept up his sharp shooting, tying his career high with 20 points as the Huskies (2-0) beat the Eagles (0-4) in Hartford, Connecticut.

R.J. Cole added 16 points and Tyrese Martin 15 for the Huskies.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

(11) MICHIGAN 82, ST. FRANCIS BROOKLYN 46: Naz Hillmon scored 19 points on 9-of-10 shooting and the Wolverines (2-0) rolled to a win over the Terriers (0-2) in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

