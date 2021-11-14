Cottage-style, shingle-sided, dramatic ocean views: this is a timeless Maine masterpiece, nestled into an exclusive neighborhood off iconic Shore Road, which leads to Portland Head Light and Fort Williams just to the south.

Designed by the illustrious Joe Waltman of Waltman Architectural Design in Yarmouth, this 2017 estate offers 5,398 square feet of living space over three levels and a four-car garage with spacious guest quarters above.

Four ensuite bedrooms can be found in the main house. A central highlight is the gourmet kitchen that boasts Italian Carrara marble on the countertops and immense kitchen island, a perfect farmhouse sink and Viking appliances. This space, entirely window-lined and facing the ocean, flows into the dining area and living room, with access to the back deck and splash pool with power retractable cover.

The lower level hosts a large home theatre and fitness area as well as an additional full bathroom. From here, access the backyard where you can enjoy the fire pit and take the granite steps down to private, sandy Casino Beach. Separate guest quarters over the four-car garage provide a living room, dining area, kitchen, two bedrooms, one bath and a deck overlooking the water. Other special touches include a heated driveway and 128kw whole home generator.

18 Cottage Ln. is listed by David Banks of RE/MAX By The Bay in Portland. Please contact David at 207-773-2345 or at [email protected].

