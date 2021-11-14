There are many factors at work, but could the fact that there are 62 million Americans who have never seen the light of day because of legalized abortion since 1973 be having an impact on the current lack of workers?

Those first victims would be 48 this year.

Meredith Kerr
North Yarmouth

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
letter to the editor
Related Stories
Latest Articles