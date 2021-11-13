Mainers, harangued for months by competing interests from afar, chose against our collective long-term best interests while needlessly giving offense to our closest international neighbor (and largest trading partner) and to the commonwealth that spawned Maine and to its many residents who love Maine.

Still proud to have been born and raised here, I’m sad that we have, perhaps for all time, rejected a great opportunity; humiliated by the prevailing side’s vitriol, I am nevertheless buoyed up realizing that the matters at issue will be finally decided in Maine’s admirable and remarkably nonpartisan courts.

Harvey Devane

Brunswick

