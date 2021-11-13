Mainers, harangued for months by competing interests from afar, chose against our collective long-term best interests while needlessly giving offense to our closest international neighbor (and largest trading partner) and to the commonwealth that spawned Maine and to its many residents who love Maine.
Still proud to have been born and raised here, I’m sad that we have, perhaps for all time, rejected a great opportunity; humiliated by the prevailing side’s vitriol, I am nevertheless buoyed up realizing that the matters at issue will be finally decided in Maine’s admirable and remarkably nonpartisan courts.
Harvey Devane
Brunswick
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Maine voters spurn great opportunity by rejecting power line
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Infrastructure bill will be boon to Maine
-
Opinion
Commentary: Rare form of slow-moving cancer can hide behind common symptoms
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: CMP continues to decimate Maine despite Question 1’s approval
-
Business
With other cargo ports in chaos, Portland’s is sailing toward a record-breaking year
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.