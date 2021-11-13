For the entire 23 years I have lived in Maine, Susan Collins has been my senator. I have to give props to anyone who has given that much of their life to the service of the public.

Growing up in northern Maine, she learned to love Maine and its people. Thus, it is mystifying that Sen. Collins doesn’t support President Biden’s “Build Back Better” program. There is so much in this bill that will be good for the people of Maine, things we have been needing for decades. Now we are close to getting it, and Sen. Collins is saying “no.”

She is saying “no” to programs to protect the environment and fight climate change. She is saying “no” to families having time off to deal with the crises that all families face. She is saying “no” to reforms of our immigration policy. She is saying “no” to a rebalancing of our economic system that will ask those people who have benefited the most from our society to pay their fair share.

It is certainly time now for Sen. Collins to say “yes.”

Stephen Carnahan

Auburn

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: