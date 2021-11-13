A good friend steadfastly disagreed with me when I applauded President Biden’s decision to pull out of Afghanistan a while back. It wasn’t pretty – but there was no pretty way to leave. The point was/is: We’re out.
Once again I’m applauding President Biden for remaining cool, calm and collected as the first phase of the infrastructure bill process was wrangled out, sorted out – and delivered. It also wasn’t pretty. Biden didn’t get everything he wanted. There was compromise. No sophomoric name calling or temper tantrums. That’s not how a democracy – or competent leadership – works.
Maine benefits to the tune of roughly $2 billion. Yet some complain it’s not enough – to which I say: Be patient. I trust Gov. Mills and the Legislature to adjudicate the expenditures wisely and equitably. Rest assured, a ton of potholes will be filled. A lot of bridges will be safer to cross. Many will gain internet access. Seniors will be able to bargain for prescription drugs. Gas prices and supply chain problems will stabilize and resolve in due time. But most likely, not tomorrow. Again, patience, eh?
I say this not because I’m a Democrat but because I’m a reasonable person with high hopes that this process is all part and parcel of the mending of America. Cobbling it back together again and on solid, content and peaceful ground – Building Back Better, if you will.
It ain’t Thanksgiving yet – but I’m thankful for all of the above. And for good friends like Harry.
Buddy Doyle
Gardiner
