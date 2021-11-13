Sixty-thousand Maine voters publicly put their names and addresses on a public paper, in a public place, putting Question 1 on the ballot. Sixty percent of the people who cast a ballot supported the passage of that question.
Over $48 million was spent for advertising opposing the question, all dark money supplied by people who refused to be identified.
Not only does the clear cut continue, but it has been announced that our electricity supply rates could increase by 60 percent to 80 percent next year. The absolute height of arrogance. We’ll bully the rubes with the corridor, then raise their rates as an additional slap in the face because we didn’t approve of their bullying tactics.
CMP needs to go, and as soon as possible.
Robert Woodbury
Winslow
