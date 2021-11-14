YARMOUTH – Judith Tanguay Burnham, 85, passed away on Nov. 10, 2021. She was born Dec. 6, 1935 to George and Della Tanguay.

She was predeceased by her husband, Allen Burnham. They met in the fourth grade and now, once again, reunited forever.

They graduated from South Portland High School in 1954 and married in 1955. Judy and Al raised their family in South Portland. She volunteered with the Girl Scouts and attended THUMC. In retirement their dream to retire in a log cabin on the lake came true. She was involved with Little Sebago Lake Association and Ramsdell Road Association.

Judy held various positions: insurance companies, Hannaford’s office, and Dr. Dombrowski’s in Gray. She retired from Memorial Middle School in South Portland. Judy never did retire from volunteering. She helped out at Gray Animal Farm and pretty much anyone who had a need she could fill. Her passion was sewing, with many items donated to the church craft sales.

The First Congregational Church in Gray was dear to her heart. She was treasurer, choir member, and official brown bread baker for the bean suppers she always helped with. Meals On Wheels, Caring Committee of Gray-New Gloucester, and the food pantry were also causes she loved to help with.

She is survived by her children Ondy and husband Orey Gadway of Yarmouth, Dennis and wife Donna Burnham of Saco, Elizabeth Burnham of Westbrook, and Brenda Goucher and husband Peter of Hollis; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Her brother, William Tanguay, predeceased her.

She is also survived by sister, Barbara and husband Carl Meyers and brother, Thomas Tanguay, sister- in-law Ruth Small and brother-in-law Lou Horelica.

In honor of Judy, please be the things you loved most about the people who are gone. Love thy neighbor and family.

Thank you to all of the staff at Coastal Manor for the love and care provided.

A celebration of life and internment will be held in the spring, date of events will be posted at a later date. Condolences may be expressed at http://www.wilsonfhllc.com.

In lieu of flowers please donate to the Gray Community Food Pantry in her honor.

Guest Book