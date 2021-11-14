A line of heavy rain and gusty wind blew through the state on Friday evening, causing power outages in the southern Midcoast. Power was largely restored by Sunday morning.

The National Weather Service predicted 15 to 25 mile per hour wind with gusts up to 50 miles per hour, causing the service to issue a wind advisory for Waldo, York, Cumberland, Sagadahoc, Lincoln and Knox counties lasting until 8 p.m. Friday.

A coastal flood advisory was also issued Friday for coastal Waldo, Cumberland, Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Knox

and York counties, according to the National Weather Service. That advisory remained in effect until 7 p.m. Friday.

The storm caused thousands of power outages within Central Maine Power’s territory. By by 10 a.m. Sunday, power was restored to the vast amount of customers, with only outages reported, according to CMP’s website.

The number of outages remained low through the day on Friday, but conditions began to worsen around 4 p.m. At 5 p.m., about 5,600 of Central Maine Power’s 660,124 customers statewide were in the dark.

Within Cumberland County, 144 CMP customers in Harpswell were without power while five Brunswick homes and eight Freeport homes were in the dark, according to CMP’s website.

In Sagadahoc County, only 32 of CMP’s 22,033 were without power at 5 p.m. Of those, Phippsburg was reporting 27 outages, and Bowdoin had two homes without electricity. Georgetown, Richmond and West Bath each had one CMP customer in the dark, according to CMP’s website.

At 5 p.m., Wiscasset and Dresen in Lincoln County reported 28 and 98 outages, respectively.

By 6 p.m, statewide outages had decreased to 4,538 with outages. Harpswell’s outages had dropped to 22 while eight CMP customers in Brunswick and one in Freeport were still without power, according to CMP’s website.

While the lights were coming on again in Cumberland County, outages had grown among CMP customers in Sagadahoc County by 6 p.m. In Woolwich, 586 homes were without power and Bowdoin had 132 outages by 6 p.m., according to CMP’s website.

The storm had cleared the Midcoast by 8:15 p.m.

Sagadahoc County Emergency Management Agency Director Sarah Bennett said downed trees blocked portions of Montsweag Road and River Road in Woolwich and Atkins Bay Road in Phippsburg Friday evening, but the roads were cleared and reopened by 10 p.m.

Aside from the downed trees, Bennett said the agency hadn’t received reports of any damage caused by the storm.

