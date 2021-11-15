A Bath man was arrested for allegedly operating under the influence on Sunday night after crashing into El Rodeo restaurant near Cooks Corner in Brunswick.

Brunswick police say Travis Padilla, 25, drove onto the sidewalk, hit the brick exterior of the building and caused significant damage to the interior and exterior of the Mexican restaurant off Bath Road at around 8:50 p.m.

According to Brunswick police, Travis Padilla, 25, was located by the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office at his Bath residence after witnesses reported the incident and his license plate number.

Brunswick police issued Padilla a summons for leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident, a class E crime, and aggravated criminal mischief, a class C crime and a felony.

Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office arrested Padilla for operating under the influence, a class D crime, after locating him at around 9:11 p.m.

A dollar amount estimate for the damages was not yet available Monday. No injuries were reported. It is unclear whether Padilla was a patron at the restaurant.

Class E crimes are punishable by up to six months incarceration and a $1,000 fine. Class D crimes are punishable by up to 364 days incarceration and a $2,000 fine. Class C crimes are punishable by up to 5 years incarceration and a $5,000 fine.

According to Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office, Padilla made bail on Sunday, and his initial court date for the operating under the influence charge is Feb. 15, 2022.

Brunswick police say that Padilla’s initial court date for the additional two charges is Jan. 18, 2022.

