A Portsmouth, New Hampshire police officer living in Maine who is facing one count of domestic violence assault in York County will appear in court next week, police said Monday.

Todd Goodwin, 44, of South Berwick, was charged by the South Berwick police early Friday morning after a woman went to the police station about 2 a.m. to report that Goodwin had assaulted her.

His arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 22, South Berwick police said.

Police investigated the woman’s report and arrested Goodwin at his home on Rt. 236 about 4:40 a.m. Friday, South Berwick police said in a statement.

Goodwin cooperated during the arrest, was booked at the South Berwick police station and released on bail, the police said. The amount of bail and conditions of his release were not known Monday.

The victim in the case, who has not been named, was evaluated by emergency medical workers but declined transportation to the hospital.

Goodwin was placed on administrative leave after his arrest, according to Portsmouth Police Chief Mark Newport.

“They’re serious allegations,” Newport told the Associated Press. “It’s an unfortunate situation, not only to the victim but also to our department. It’s a representation of our police officers and our department, and we are waiting for the pending investigation to find out further details.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: