The state of Maine, under the direction of Treasurer Henry E.M. Beck, has reaffirmed its partnership for another five-year term with Harpswell Capital Advisors, LLC, the firm announced.

Harpswell Captial Advisors manages over $94 million for the state. The state treasurer oversees the management of endowments for public institutions including the Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, Allagash Wilderness Waterway, Governor Baxter School for the Deaf, Baxter State Park, Wolfneck State Park and several Maine municipalities.

Harpswell Advisors was created as a firm to serve Maine’s nonprofit institutions. It serves clients across the U.S. from Oregon to Florida.

