Nominations are being accepted for Freeport’s Citizen of the Year Award, which honors those who have contributed positively to Freeport, the well-being of residents and the town’s reputation.

Nominees must be a Freeport resident or community group. Town employees are not eligible.

The Special Project Committee collect the nominations and make its recommendations to the Town Council, which will present the award at a ceremony this winter.

Nomination forms can be found at freeportmaine.com, at the offices of the town clerk and town manager and at the library. The deadline for nominations is Dec. 13.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: