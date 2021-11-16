Chebeague Island
Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.
Thur. 11/18 3:30 p.m. Community Advisory Response Team
Cumberland
Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.
Mon. 11/22 5:30 p.m. Finance Committee
Mon. 11/22 7 p.m. Town Council Town Hall
Wed. 11/24 4 p.m. Communications Subcommittee
Fri. 11/26 6 p.m. Lands and Conservation Commission Forestry Subcommittee
Durham
Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.
Thur. 11/18 6:30 p.m. Historic District Commission
Tues. 11/23 6:30 p.m. Select Board Town Office
Falmouth
Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.
Mon. 11/22 8 a.m. Ordinance Committee
Mon. 11/22 7 p.m. Town Council
Tues. 11/23 6:30 p.m. Board of Zoning Appeals
Freeport
Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.
Thur. 11/18 4:30 p.m. Ordinance Committee Town Hall
Mon. 11/22 6:30 p.m. Sustainability Advisory Board Town Hall
North Yarmouth
Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.
Thur. 11/18 6:30 p.m. Planning Board Workshop Wescustogo
Pownal
Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.
Mon. 11/22 6:30 p.m. Select Board
Yarmouth
See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.
Thur. 11/18 7 p.m. Town Council Log Cabin
Thur. 11/18 7 p.m. School Committee High School
Mon. 11/22 7 p.m. Operations Committee Community Room
Mon. 11/22 7 p.m. Program Advisory Committee Log Cabin
Tues. 11/23 7 p.m. Harbor and Waterfront Committee Community Room
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
