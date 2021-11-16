Chebeague Island

Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.

Thur. 11/18 3:30 p.m. Community Advisory Response Team

Cumberland

Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.

Mon. 11/22 5:30 p.m. Finance Committee

Mon. 11/22 7 p.m. Town Council Town Hall

Wed. 11/24 4 p.m. Communications Subcommittee

Fri. 11/26 6 p.m. Lands and Conservation Commission Forestry Subcommittee

Durham

Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.

Thur. 11/18 6:30 p.m. Historic District Commission

Tues. 11/23 6:30 p.m. Select Board Town Office

Falmouth

Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.

Mon. 11/22 8 a.m. Ordinance Committee

Mon. 11/22 7 p.m. Town Council

Tues. 11/23 6:30 p.m. Board of Zoning Appeals

Freeport

Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.

Thur. 11/18 4:30 p.m. Ordinance Committee Town Hall

Mon. 11/22 6:30 p.m. Sustainability Advisory Board Town Hall

North Yarmouth

Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.

Thur. 11/18 6:30 p.m. Planning Board Workshop Wescustogo

Pownal

Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.

Mon. 11/22 6:30 p.m. Select Board

Yarmouth

See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Thur. 11/18 7 p.m. Town Council Log Cabin

Thur. 11/18 7 p.m. School Committee High School

Mon. 11/22 7 p.m. Operations Committee Community Room

Mon. 11/22 7 p.m. Program Advisory Committee Log Cabin

Tues. 11/23 7 p.m. Harbor and Waterfront Committee Community Room

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: