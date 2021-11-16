Chebeague Island

Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.

Thur.  11/18  3:30 p.m.  Community Advisory Response Team

Cumberland

Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.

Mon.  11/22  5:30 p.m.  Finance Committee

Mon.  11/22  7 p.m.  Town Council  Town Hall

Wed.  11/24  4 p.m.  Communications Subcommittee

Fri.  11/26  6 p.m.  Lands and Conservation Commission Forestry Subcommittee

Durham

Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.

Thur.  11/18  6:30 p.m.  Historic District Commission

Tues.  11/23  6:30 p.m.  Select Board  Town Office

Falmouth

Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.

Mon.  11/22  8 a.m.  Ordinance Committee

Mon.  11/22  7 p.m.  Town Council

Tues.  11/23  6:30 p.m.  Board of Zoning Appeals

Freeport

Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.

Thur.  11/18  4:30 p.m.  Ordinance Committee  Town Hall

Mon.  11/22  6:30 p.m.  Sustainability Advisory Board  Town Hall

North Yarmouth

Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.

Thur.  11/18  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board Workshop  Wescustogo

Pownal

Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.

Mon.  11/22  6:30 p.m.  Select Board

Yarmouth

See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Thur.  11/18  7 p.m.  Town Council  Log Cabin

Thur.  11/18  7 p.m.  School Committee  High School

Mon.  11/22  7 p.m.  Operations Committee  Community Room

Mon.  11/22  7 p.m.  Program Advisory Committee  Log Cabin

Tues.  11/23  7 p.m.  Harbor and Waterfront Committee  Community Room

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

