Cape Elizabeth

Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.

Tues. 11/23 7:30 a.m. Finance Subcommittee

Scarborough

Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Mon. 11/22 6:30 p.m. Planning Board Town Hall/Zoom

Tues. 11/23 9 a.m. Senior Advisory Committee

Tues. 11/23 6 p.m. Transportation Committee

South Portland

Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.

Mon. 11/22 5 p.m. Transit Advisory Committee 929 Highland Ave.

Mon. 11/22 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission

Wed. 11/24 6:30 p.m. Planning Board

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

