Cape Elizabeth

Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.

Tues.  11/23  7:30 a.m.  Finance Subcommittee

Scarborough

Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Mon.  11/22  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board  Town Hall/Zoom

Tues.  11/23  9 a.m.  Senior Advisory Committee

Tues.  11/23  6 p.m.  Transportation Committee

South Portland

Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.

Mon.  11/22  5 p.m.  Transit Advisory Committee  929 Highland Ave.

Mon.  11/22  6:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission

Wed.  11/24  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

