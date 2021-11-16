Cape Elizabeth
Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.
Tues. 11/23 7:30 a.m. Finance Subcommittee
Scarborough
Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.
Mon. 11/22 6:30 p.m. Planning Board Town Hall/Zoom
Tues. 11/23 9 a.m. Senior Advisory Committee
Tues. 11/23 6 p.m. Transportation Committee
South Portland
Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.
Mon. 11/22 5 p.m. Transit Advisory Committee 929 Highland Ave.
Mon. 11/22 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission
Wed. 11/24 6:30 p.m. Planning Board
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
