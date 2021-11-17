Recognition

The Maine Crafts Association has named artist, author and educator Tim McCreight of Harpswell as a 2021 recipient of the MCA Maine Craft Artist Award. The award recognizes McCreight’s commitment and dedicated career of service to the craft field as well as his high proficiency in the technical understanding of many aspects of fine craft.

In 2009, the Maine Crafts Association began to annually honor individual Maine craft artists in recognition of their exceptional bodies of work and contributions to the field. The award bestows prestige and acknowledgment, conferring upon the artist’s work a distinguishing mark of excellence.

Antonio “Tony Dancer” Garreton was named Bath Citizen of the Year on Citizen Involvement Day, hosted by the city Oct. 9. According to online news posted by interim Bath City Manager Marc Meyers, Garreton “is a well-known face who brings heart and soul into all he does, whether it’s empowering residents through exercise and dance or volunteering at community events.” During the COVID-19 pandemic, Garreton organized a grocery drive and cooked meals to deliver to elderly residents. The Youth Award was given to Jeppie Phillips, who became known for his work as a youth leader at the Mid Coast Youth Center. The Al Smith Community Spirit Award was bestowed upon Bath first responders and public safety, which “handled an enormous amount of added pressure and stress while navigating the ever-changing public impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The Community Project Award was given to Bath Youth Baseball, the first youth activity to restart after the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

Family Tree Magazine, a genealogy periodical published by Yankee Publishing, recently announced that Maine Memory Network is among the 75 Best State Websites for Genealogy in its revised list for 2021, featuring the best state-based resources for family historians to research their family tree. The list will appear in the November/ December 2021 issue of Family Tree Magazine.

Berman & Simmons has again been named to the U.S. News & World Report best lawyers rankings as the 2022 Best Law Firm in two categories: personal injury and product liability litigation in the region. The firm has offices in Portland, Lewiston and Bangor.

Hires, promotions, appointments

The Greater Freeport Chamber of Commerce is pleased to welcome Tawni Whitney as executive director. Whitney served three years on the Freeport Town Council as vice chairperson and founded Freeport Friends, an organization to help families facing crisis and also supports Freeport seniors aging in place.

Friends of the Kotzschmar Organ has appointed Adam MacDonald as executive director. MacDonald will work closely with the board of directors in shaping the future of the organization while advancing the organ’s place on the cultural stage of Portland, New England and beyond.

Berman & Simmons announced nationally renowned medical malpractice and personal injury attorney Charles Hehmeyer is joining the firm. Hehmeyer gained a national reputation representing families whose children were injured by substandard hospital and/or physician conduct. He has served as lead counsel in significant birth injury and other negligence cases in over 20 states.

Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty, Maine’s leading luxury real estate company, announced Renee Burch of Cape Elizabeth has joined the brokerage.

“We are pleased to be expanding our presence in the Greater Portland area, and especially in Cape Elizabeth,” said founder and president Chris Lynch. “Renee Burch shares our passion for the Maine lifestyle, and she’ll continue to grow with the marketing opportunities available from the Sotheby’s International Realty network with her depth of business experience and international relationships.”

Elly Baubonis has joined Bangor Savings Bank as a mortgage banking specialist based in Portland. She has a background in legal services, customer service and marketing.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: