Massachusetts-based grocery chain Market Basket may be opening its next supermarket in Topsham.

Real estate developer John Matthews announced Wednesday that he will go before the town’s planning board in order to build a store at the southern end of the Topsham Fair Mall, near a Target and The Home Depot.

Market Basket operates 86 stores in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine and Rhode Island.

Matthews’ Massachusetts-based firm Topsco is looking to build an 80,000 square-foot store similar to the grocer’s location at Westbrook’s Rock Row, which opened in 2020. Market Basket opened its first store in Maine in Biddeford in 2013.

“This is just a fantastic location for a Market Basket,” Matthews said in a news release. “It will add a much-needed supermarket option to a well-established regional shopping destination at the convergence of high-capacity roadways. Market Basket has proven to be tremendously popular in Maine and they are very interested in the opportunity to further serve the residents of the state.”

The Topsham Fair Mall is already home to a Hannaford supermarket, near the area’s northern entrance. Hannaford has recently expanded in the Midcoast, opening a new location in Cook’s Corner in Brunswick — the second in that town — earlier this year.

