The former Wiscasset Primary School property on Gardiner Road may be redeveloped into a senior living facility with 100 units.

Residents will decide whether to approve the project at a special town meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 7.

If approved, Wiscasset Senior Living will be managed by Everbrook Senior Living, based in Southampton, Mass., the management arm of Optimus Senior Living. Optimus operates facilities in Bozrah, Hebron and Windsor Locks, Connecticut as well as Ware, Massachusetts.

Robert Kelley, general counsel for Everbrook Senior Living, said the company plans to keep the shell of the existing school building that will hold about 30 units, but gut the interior. There are also plans to build a larger three-story wing behind the former school that will hold about 60 units.

The facility will hold a pub, theater, chapel, fitness center, activity rooms, dining space and a salon, said Kelley.

Kelley said the company hasn’t yet determined what the monthly rent for the different units will be because “Building costs are in such flux right now and we haven’t done an in-depth market pricing study.”

The proposed 96,000-square-foot facility is slated to hold 34 independent living units, 27 assisted living units, and 38 memory care units.

Town Manager Dennis Simmons said he has received only positive feedback on the project. No one spoke against the proposed facility in the public hearing Tuesday.

“There is a great need for senior housing in the area and I feel this will be a very good benefit to the town,” said Simmons.

Madelyn Hennessey, representing of Morris Farm next door to the former school, told selectmen Tuesday there’s “a crying need for senior housing” in the area.

“From what I’ve read and understand, it sounds like a wonderful addition for Wiscasset,” resident Kim Dolce wrote to the board.

This story will be updated.

